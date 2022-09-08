Report on climate change, launched on Thursday in public debate at Cotroceni Presidential Palace

The report "Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania" will be launched, on Thursday, in public debate, in an event that will be hosted at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, informs a press release sent by the Presidential Administration.

President Klaus Iohannis is actively involved in national and international efforts to combat climate change and to strengthen public policies that make climate transition possible. The source specifies that the head of state decided to establish a working group which, in 2022, carried out its activity on this issue, at the level of the Presidential Administration, under the coordination of the Department of Climate and Sustainability.

Made up of Romanian experts from the country and abroad, the working group identified a series of challenges facing Romania in the context of climate change, as well as a set of measures to effectively respond to them, all gathered in the Report "Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania".

According to the source, scientific studies and atypical weather phenomena that are occurring more and more frequently - extreme heat waves, historic drought and recent wildfires - indicate the acceleration of global warming with tangible and indisputable negative implications for our country.

"Adequately approaching climate transition results in both ensuring a healthy environment and preventing extreme weather phenomena and associated natural disasters, as well as expanded access to clean energy, job creation and green economic growth. In order to benefit from the positive effects of climate transition, a holistic approach is necessary, with public policies based on data and science, as a response to international developments and to the 'Fit for 55' Package. The Report drawn up by the working group established at the level of the Presidential Administration contributes to the definition of a integrated approaches at the national level," the press release also reads.

The Presidential Administration specifies that the launch of the public debate on the report for a period of one month requires the centralization of points of view sent in writing to the e-mail address clima@presidency.ro, as well as a series of meetings with entities interested in the field of climate change, representatives of the academic and research environment, of the business environment and of NGOs.

"The opinions and constructive contributions of those who want to engage in the debate will generate the improvement of the measures proposed in the Report 'Limiting climate change and its impact: an integrated approach for Romania'," adds the source.AGERPRES