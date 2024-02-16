Subscription modal logo Premium

Research Ministry, Family Ministry to be reshuffled

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Friday, at the beginning of a government meeting, the continuation of the reorganisation of the central administration with two more ministries - the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities.

He added that by mid-year all ministries will have a leaner and more efficient organisation, with procedures in place to cut through red tape.

"We continue the process of reorganising the central administration and reducing posts with two more ministries. They are the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation and the Ministry of Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities. We will stick to the agreed schedule, so that in the middle of the year all ministries will have a more flexible and efficient organisation, with procedures in place to cut through red tape."

