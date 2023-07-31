Residential building permits issued in Romania, down 24.5pct in H1 2023

The number of residential building permits issued in Romania in the first six months of 2023 declined 24.5% y-o-y, according to data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), told Agerpres.

In H1 2023, 17,140 residential building permits were issued. Decreases were recorded in all development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-1,259 permits), Nord-Vest (-927), Sud-Muntenia (-813), Vest (-693), Nord-Est (-540), Sud-Est (-522), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-487) and Centru (-331).

In June 2023, 3,018 residential building permits were issued, down 12.5% on a monthly basis, covering a total usable area of 800,353 sq.m. (+6.2%). Of the total residential building permits, 68.8% were for the countryside. In June 2023, there was a monthly decrease in the number of residential building permits by 431 permits. The decrease was reflected in all development regions: Nord-Est (-124 permits), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-98), Nord-Vest (-57), Sud-Est (-43), Vest (-39), Sud-Muntenia (-35), Bucharest-Ilfov (-25), and Centru (-10).

In June 2023, 574 non-residential building permits were issued, down 11.1% from May 2023, covering a total usable area of 32,7067 sq.m. (-4.8%). Compared with the previous month, in June 2023 there was a decrease in the usable area under non-residential building permits (-16,531 sq.m.). The decrease was reflected in the following development regions: Vest (-65,564 sq.m.), Sud-Muntenia (-49,205), Bucharest Ilfov (-16,886), Centru (-11,431), Sud-Est (-4,164) and Nord-Vest (-1.321). Increases were reported in the Nord-Est (+118,977 sq.m.) and Sud-Vest Oltenia (+13,063) developme nt regions.

In June 2023, there was a decrease in both residential building permits issued (-24.9%) and the total usable area covered by them (-16.3%) y-o-y. The decrease by 999 permits was reflected in all development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-252 permits), Vest (-146), Nord-Vest (-135), Sud-Muntenia (-113), Sud-Est (-105), Nord-Est (-99), Sud-Vest Oltenia (-92) and Centru (-57).

Another annual decrease was recorded in the non-residential building permits issued in June 2023 (-0.5%) and an increase in the total usable area (+31.5%). The increase in the usable area covered by the non-residential building permits (+78,321 sq.m.) is reflected in the following development regions: Nord-Est (+124,030 sq.m.), Sud-Vest Oltenia (+12,289) and Centru ( +8,173). Decreases were reported in the following development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-25,708 sqm), Vest (-18,692), Nord-Vest (-13,975), Sud-Est (-7,143) and Sud-Muntenia (-653).