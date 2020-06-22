Residential development in German town of Gottingen quarantined as 120 people confirmed infected with SARS-CoV-2

A residential development in the German city of Gottingen has been placed in quarantine for seven days as 120 people from the area have been confirmed as infected with the novel coronavirus, according to the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

MAE says that regarding information published in the local media on the detection of cases of SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in a real estate complex in the city of Gottingen / Niedersachsen, the Romanian Embassy in Berlin acted on its own and urgently asked the relevant local authorities about the situation, the number of affected Romanian nationals, their state of health, as well as the measures ordered by the authorities in this context.According to preliminary data obtained by the representatives of the diplomatic mission, part of a local testing campaign carried out in the area 120 people infected with the novel coronavirus were identified, as the verification and testing procedures of all people living in the development is still underway.MAE says the entire development was quarantined for seven days, with the measure likely to be later restricted to certain homes, depending on the developments in the health of the people tested. People testing negative two successive tests will be able to leave the quarantine area, subject to certain conditions.A system of supply of food and bare necessities was established for the persons in the quarantine area. The people are offered, free of charge, from donations, two meals a day and other bare necessities. At the same time, a mobile medical point and an information centre for residents were set up in the quarantined complex.About incidents between residents and law enforcement, MAE says according to information provided by the German authorities, some of the persons subject to the quarantine measure tried to leave the area, but they were stopped by the law enforcement officers on duty in the area. At the same time, representatives of the Health Authority informed that, at this moment, no data are available regarding the identity and citizenship of the infected persons, as steps to reduce the risk of spreading the infection was the main priority.The Romanian Embassy in Berlin keeps in touch with local officials and is prepared to provide consular assistance in accordance with its legal powers and in strict compliance with the measures adopted by the state of residence in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.