Resigning EconMin Nasui: Not even Dragnea dared to prevent a motion from being put up to a vote

We live in a democracy where submitting a censure motion is a constitutional right, and not even Dragnea [former Social Democratic Party leader - editor's note] dared to prevent a motion of censure from being put up to a vote, Claudiu Nasui, the resigning economy minister, said on Tuesday at an activity report meeting.

"We are waiting to see what happens in the coalition, we have a vote on the motion of censure, which was tabled regularly. It's mind-blowing as I understand that there are people who look at my signature and say it's not mine, that's absurd. I think we need to end the power struggle at some point. You can't take away the constitutional rights of an opposition. We live in a democracy. Not even Dragnea dared to prevent a motion of censure from being put up to a vote. There is a limit to everything, and I hope that the joint meeting of the standing bureaus and Mr Marcel Ciolacu and those endorsing Mr Citu will allow the institutions of democracy to function," said Nasui.

He added that him and the Save Romania Union (USR) ministers withdrawing from the government showed that they did not want to endorse "PNDL-sized robbery., Agerpres informs.

Asked if there were signs for some time that thing could get here and Prime Minister Florin Citu could make such decisions, Nasui said: "I did not think that a government in which he is the prime minister and we are a part of will overlook robbery the size of the National Local Development Programme (PNDL) 3. It is a programme that we disagreed with while in opposition; we and you, the media, have shown the theft and corruption in PNDL. We did not believe that this could happen as aggressively as it did happen."

Also, the journalists asked him if the USR ministers should have resigned when Prime Minister Florin Citu dismissed Vlad Voiculescu.

"I think it was a mistake that our reaction has not been stronger since then and the fact that the prime minister got to make that move then made him believe that it will work for him now as well," the USR official replied.

He said that USR and his ally Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) are willing to return to power with the National Liberal Party (PNL) only if another prime minister is appointed: "Our mandate in the political committee, one of the most important forums of the party, is that we want the same formula of government, the same structure, of ministries, less so the prime minister."