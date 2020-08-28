Restaurants and cafes inside buildings, to be reopened September 1 in certain conditions

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has proposed through a decision adopted Thursday evening "the reopening starting with September 1, 2020, of restaurants and cafes inside buildings, including in accommodation units, in the counties where the cumulated incidence of (coronavirus, ed. n.) cases in the past 14 days is lesser or equal to 1.5/1,000 inhabitants.

At the same time, according to Decision 43 of the CNSU, there is a proposition for "limiting at the national level the functioning program of outdoor restaurants to between 06:00 - 0:00 and, respectively, "increasing the number of persons that can take part in a private event to 50 in enclosed space, and 100 in open space."