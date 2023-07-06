 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Retail trade volume in Romania advances 3.3pct first five months into 2023

Agerpres.ro
Institutul Naţional de Statistică ins

Retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased in Romania in the first five months of 2023, y-o-y, by 3.3% unadjusted and by 3.2% adjusted for working days and seasonality, show data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Thursday.

Official statistics reveal that rising volumes between January 1 and May 31, 2023 were recorded in retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+5.1%) and non-food products (+4 %). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 1.0%.

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the overall annual increase was 3.2 % on increases in the retail sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+4.1%) and non-food products (+3.7%). In contrast, retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 0.4%.

The unadjusted May 2023 retail trade volumes, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased as a whole by 7.2% on a monthly basis, on increases in the retail sale trade of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+20.7), and and sale of non-food products (+8.8%). Sale of food products, beverages and tobacco fell by1.6% .

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the increase was 3.2%, on increases in the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+6.2%), sale of non-food products (+2.8%), sale of non-food products (+3.5%), and sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (+0.3%).

Y-o-y, the unadjusted May 2023 retail trade volume, except trade of motor vehicles and motorcycles, increased by 3.2% overall on increases in retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+2.5%) and sale of non-food products (-1.3%), sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (2.4%).

When adjusted for working days and seasonality, it advanced overall by 2.7% on increases in the retail sale of automotive fuel in specialised stores (+2.7%) and non-food products (+3.2%), and the sale of food products, beverages and tobacco (2.1%).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.