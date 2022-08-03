Retail turnover up 5.2% in H1

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased, between January 1 and June 30, 2022, compared to the similar period in 2021, both as a gross series by 5.2%, and as a series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality by 6.6%, show the data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the INS, the volume of turnover in retail trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), decreased by 1.4%, overall, as gross series, in June 2022, compared to the previous month, Agerpres.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), series adjusted depending on the number of working days and seasonality, decreased by 2.1%, as a whole, in June 2022, compared to the previous month.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles), increased by 3.2%, gross series, in June 2022, compared to June 2021.

The volume of turnover in retail trade (except for the trade in motor vehicles and motorcycles) increased by 4.2%, as a whole, series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, in June 2022, compared to June 2021.