Retail turnover up over 5pct in 2018

Romania's turnover of retail trade (except for the trade in vehicles and motorcycles) increased in 2018 compared to 2017, both as gross series, by 5.4 percent, and as series adjusted for working days and seasonality, by 5.7 percent, according to the data published on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In December 2018, the volume of retail turnover except motor vehicles and motorcycles went up compared the previous month as gross series by 3.2 percent and it dropped by 1.0 percent, as series adjusted for working days and seasonality.Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the turnover volume for retail (except for the trade in vehicles and motorcycles) increased both as gross series and as adjusted series, depending on the number of working days and seasonality, by 4.0 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.