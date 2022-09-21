Right Force Chairman Orban says to sue gov't over failure to organise elections in over 40 localities

Right Force Party Chairman, MP Ludovic Orban, announced on Wednesday he was going to sue the Government for the failure to organise elections in over 40 localities, thus defying the law and democracy, the citizens' right to elect their mayor.

"Democracy presupposes the existence of free elections. For over a year, the Government has refused to organise elections in over 40 localities where the position of mayor is vacant. There is also a locality where the local council was dissolved. If elections are not held, it is not democracy. The PSDNL government has become a danger to democracy and tramples on the right to vote of the citizens of more than 40 localities where public affairs are run by people who do not have the legitimacy of the vote given by the citizens for the election of the mayor," Orban told a press conference at the Parliament Palace.

He mentioned that, in August, he submitted the preliminary complaint to the Government in accordance with the administrative litigation procedure, as a step prior to the action in court.

Orban also announced that he would request punitive damages in the action to be paid personally by the members of the Government for each day of delay compared to the deadline that the court would set for issuing the decision to organise the elections. AGERPRES