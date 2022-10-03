Right Force's Orban says Iohannis preferred Cimpeanu as EduMin;all decisions of PNL's remnant taken by Iohannis

Right Force Party Chairman Ludovic Orban stated that the proposal made by the Liberals for the Education Minister office - namely presidential adviser Ligia Deca, proves that all the decisions of the National Liberal Party (PNL) are taken by President Klaus Iohannis.

"There is no PNL, there is no PNL leadership, there are no people in the PNL who can dream of endorsing a ministerial portfolio in this PSD [the Social Democratic Party]- Iohannis governance. The designation of a presidential advisor who as nothing to do with the PNL, who solely has a subordination connection with President Iohannis - administrative subordination to President Iohannis - shows that, currently, everything that needs to be decided in the PNL is not decided by the puppet leadership installed at the pseudo-congress held this year, but all the decisions in the remnant of the PNL are taken by Iohannis," Orban stated at the Palace of Parliament.He added that President Iohannis "would have imposed" Sorin Cimpeanu as the Minister of Education and, the latter's resignation shows "the lamentable failure" of the "Educated Romania."When asked how Sorin Cimpeanu came to be appointed to the Government, Orban mentioned that, at that time, he was the PNL leader and his option for this portfolio was Sorin Costreie."The circumstances are well known. I know that I preferred Sorin Costreie for the minister position, the vice-rector of the Bucharest University, a reformist in the Education area, a man with a very serious activity in the Education area, who was also my adviser on education issues. The appointment of Sorin Cimpeanu was the result of Klaus Iohannis' preference. Iohannis is the one who preferred Sorin Cimpeanu as minister," he said.When asked whether the President personally requested this thing, Orban replied: Normally, [he requested] me and Florin Citu, too."