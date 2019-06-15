Romaia's Presidential Administration: Latest developments in Moldova, contributing to settling crisis

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis welcomes the latest political developments on Friday in Moldova that are likely to contribute to settling the crisis and to a peaceful transition of power.

According to the Presidential Administration, these developments took place amidst a visit to Chisinau, Moldova, on Friday by presidential advisor on foreign policy Bogdan Aurescu.The schedule included a coordinating meeting with the US Ambassador in Chisinau Dereck Hogan as well as meetings with the political forces and actors involved in the ongoing Moldovan crisis: the leaders of the ACUM Bloc, Maia Sandu and Andrei Nastase; leaders of the Democratic Party Vladimir Plahotniuc And Pavel Filip; leader of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) Zinaida Greceanii, and Moldova's President Igor Dodon.According to the Presidential Administration, discussed at these meetings was the political context generated by the Moldovan crisis."During the talks, presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu strongly reiterated Romania's call for calm, restraint and the need for all political forces to act responsibly to ensure the stability of the Republic of Moldova. This appeal was also made in the context of the preparation for a great march in downtown Chisinau on Sunday, June 16. All political players have expressed their commitment to not allowing the deterioration of the public peace in the Republic of Moldova or the country's destabilisation. "Aurescu is also quoted as urging for political dialogue for the swift settlement of the political crisis in a peaceful way, in accordance with the values and principles of the European Union, including the rule of law.He also underscored the crucial importance of Moldova continuing on a European path, implementing its association agreement with the EU and continuing its reforms related to getting closer to the European Union."The presidential advisor on foreign policy underscored the importance of continuing the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova and of co-operation projects with Romania, including especially strategic interconnection projects. At the same time, presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu underscored the for the Republic of Moldova to stick to its position on the settlement of the Transnistria case by respecting the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova within its internationally recognised borders and its pro-European vector, as well as the importance of consolidating the language, culture and history that is at the basis of the special relationship with the Republic of Moldova."According to the official statement, all the attendees thanked Romania and President Klaus Iohannis for Romania's position of June 11 on the political situation in Moldova, as well as for the letter sent by Iohannis to European institutions on June 12."In Aurescu's conversation with the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mr. Igor Dodon, Dodon voiced wish to support and continue Moldova's bilateral Strategic Partnership with Romania, which is the main trade partner of the Republic of Moldova, and the European path of the Republic of Moldova, including the implementation of the association agreement with the European Union. He also pointed to the need to finalise the energy interconnection projects with Romania as soon as possible"The official retinue headed by Aurescu also included: Dan Neculaescu, senior official for relations with EU's Eastern Neighbourhood and global multilateral relations with Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Daniel Ionita, ambassador of Romania to Moldova."The Democratic Party (PD) of Moldova decided on Friday to transfer power to a government sworn-in by the ACUM-PSRM majority in order to unblock the political situation in the country and to avoid the escalation of the situation and violence," Vladimir Cebotari, vice-president of PD, said after a meeting of the PD's National Political Council, according to Deschide.md and the National newspaper of Chisinau.