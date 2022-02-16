 
     
Roman settlement discovered near Buridava Castrum in Ramnicu Valcea

Agerpres.ro
arheologie asezare romana

Archaeologists recently discovered the remains of an ancient Roman settlement dating from 102-105, located on the border between the Ramnicu Valcea municipality and the commune of Mihaesti - Valcea County; the discovery bears testimony of the coexistence in Oltenia of the Roman soldiers with the Geto-Dacian local population before the beginning of the second Roman - Dacian War, the Valcea County authorities announced on Wednesday.

County Museum director Claudiu Tulugea said that this area was a strategic surveillance point over the road leading to the Horezu Depression, and that troops from the Roman Empire's auxiliary 2nd Cohort Flavia Bessorum were stationed here; excavations have brought to light ceramic vestiges and traces of temporary wooden constructions, Agerpres.ro informs.

"16 building groups have been discovered so far - homes and dump pits where ceramic fragments, broken pots, animal bones were thrown after being consumed. It is certain that the settlement was well alive between the years 102 and 105, because this was a strategic point connecting to the Horezu Depression. After the year 105, the second Roman-Dacian War began, the whole settlement was conquered and the Romans withdrew from this area. This place is linked to the Buridava Castrum power center (located in the Stolniceni district of Ramnicu Valcea municipality," said Claudiu Tulugea, adding that archeological research at this site will continue.

