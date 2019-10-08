Romania advances to Minifootball World Cup 2019 quarterfinals in Australia

Romania, a former European minifootball champion on Tuesday advanced to the quarter-finals of the Minifootball World Cup 2019 in Perth, Australia, after defeating Guatemala 10-0.

Scoring for Romania, coached by Virgil Bejenaru, were Razvan-Alexandru Plopeanu, Toma Vincene (two), Mircea Ciprian Ungur, Sebastian Petrisor Vasile, Stelian Stancu, Andrei Cosmin Balea, Laszlo Klein (goalkeeper), while two points came from two own goals scored by Guatemala.Romania won the group with three victories: 10-0 against with Nigeria; 3-1 against Ukraine, and 2-1 against Lebanon.In the quarter-finals, Romania will meet on Wednesday the home team, Australia, which defeated Saudi Arabia 2-1 in another 8th final match.Romania won the first six European titles in this sport, and they were the 2018 runner-ups. At the World Cup, Romania finished third in 2015, at the first edition, while in 2017 they lost in 8th final.