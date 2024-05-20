Romania and Qatar sign Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in field of electronic communications

The electronic communications sector plays a strategic role for Romania and is among the key factors in the development of industrial policy, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday at the Victoria Palace of Government, at a meeting with the president of Qatar's Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani.

According to a Government press release, the head of the Executive hosted on Monday the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding for cooperation in the field of electronic communications between Romania and Qatar, initialled by president of Romania's communication regulatory authority (ANCOM) Valeriu Stefan Zgonea, and the president of Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), Ahmad Abdulla Al Muslemani.

"The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding in such an important field as telecommunications is a strong signal of our bilateral cooperation, which is materializing shortly after the working visit to Qatar. I am confident that we will continue our cooperation at the same fast pace so that our economic relations will reach their full potential," stressed Marcel Ciolacu, quoted in the press release.

The meeting and the signing of the bilateral document took place one month after the working meeting in Doha of the Romanian prime minister with HH Sheikh Tamim ibn Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.