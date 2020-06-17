Romania, Bulgaria prepare new crossborder cooperation programme

Bulgarian Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Petya Avramova, her deputy Denitsa Nikolova, and the Ambassador of Romania to Sofia, Ion Galea, on Wednesday had a working meeting to discuss the preparation of a new cross-border cooperation programme between the two neighbouring countries, the Bulgarian Minister informed in a press release, according to the BTA news agency.

The programme will focus on the economic development of the border regions, economic growth measures and on helping small and medium-sized enterprises.Nikolova said there are two strategic projects ready. One refers to a feasibility study for new bridges and port facilities alongside the Romanian and Bulgarian segments of the Danube and the other is about the development of the EuroVelo 6 cycle route, which is supported by the municipalities riparian to the Danube.Avramova and Ambassador Galea remarked the good bilateral relations existing between the Bulgarian Minister and the Minister for Regional Development and Public Administration and the good bilateral cooperation in the regional development and transportation fields existing between the two countries.