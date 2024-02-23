Romania can start exporting sheep and mutton to Algeria

The competent authorities in Algeria have approved the sanitary-veterinary certificates for the export of sheep and mutton from Romania, according to a press release from the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"Today, the president of the National Veterinary Sanitary and Food Safety Authority, Alexandru Bociu, received the official notification from his Algerian counterpart, Fairouz Bendahmane, by which we are informed about the approval of veterinary sanitary certificates for the export of sheep and mutton. Confirmation comes as a result of the negotiations started at the beginning of January by ANSVSA with His Excellency, Abdelmadjid Naamoune, the ambassador of the Democratic and People's Republic of Algeria in Romania," the press release states.

According to the source, a team of experts from the ANSVSA resolved the technical requirements of the Algerian side for the export of sheep and mutton, considering the special interest shown by the Algerian side.

In order to start the export as soon as possible, it was agreed to organize, through diplomatic channels, visits to our country by delegations of specialists and interested businessmen from Algeria.

Based on to data centralized by ANSVSA, in 2022, Romania exported over 1.56 million live cattle and sheep to countries outside the EU: Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Israel being the first destinations for Romanian animals. Of the total of 1,567,934 animals exported to third countries, almost 94% are sheep, respectively 1,468,408 heads.

On the first place in the list of exports is Jordan - with 996,163 live cattle and sheep, the weight being also held by sheep, respectively 973,175 heads. Saudi Arabia occupies the second position, with a total of 466,035 animals, of which 462,189 sheep and 3,846 cattle, and Israel, the 3rd place, with 85,708 heads (17,984 sheep and 67,724 cattle).