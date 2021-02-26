 
     
Romania continues to strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) affirms that Romania will continue to support Ukraine's territorial integrity, according to AGERPRES.

"We continue to strongly support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The annexation of Crimea is a violation of international law," reads the text posted on the MAE's Twitter account, along with a message from the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on behalf of the EU, seven years after the annexation of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

The illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol is commemorated in Ukraine on February 26, recalls the statement of the EU officials.

