Romania elects Cristina Chiriac its ambassador to European Vocational Skills Week

Cristina Chiriac, chair of the National Association of Entrepreneurs and the National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF), has been elected Romania's Ambassador to the European Vocational Skills Week, to be organised by the European Commission November 9-13, 2020.

According to a CONAF press statement released on Tuesday, the European Vocational Skills Week is an annual event during which local, regional or national organisations showcase the very best of Vocational Education and Training (VET) - a sector capable of empowering all people with the skills they need for a fulfilling personal and professional life.Moving forward from the initial concept, the event has become an exchange platform for VET stakeholders all around Europe and beyond.According to CONAF, "VET for ecological and digital transitions" is the theme of this year's edition, which will be a hybrid event, taking place both in Berlin, Germany and in digital format throughout the European Union November 9-13, 2020.The week of 2020 will play a particularly important role, given the challenges facing the VET community in Europe as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as it provides an incomparable forum for identifying common problems and exchanging solutions."Investing in education is a nation's chance to have a prosperous future. The opportunity to represent Romania as ambassador to the European Vocational Skills Week makes me responsible and compels me to be actively involved in promoting education and training under the 'Crafts sustain the nation in genuine Romania!' initiative because a developed society is always based on skills," says Chiriac.The National Confederation for Female Entrepreneurship (CONAF) aims to support and promote female entrepreneurship and represents the interests of nine economic and social organisations, designed to defend economic, social, financial, legal and cultural rights and interests of business women in their interaction with the government and to develop business relations.