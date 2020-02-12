Romania exceeds 250 green buildings, with two-thirds in Bucharest

Over 250 dwellings in Romania have been certified as green buildings, and most of them, respectively 75pct, are in Bucharest, according to a release from the consulting firm BuildGreen, released on Wednesday.

The capital is followed by Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara and Brasov."The implementation of sustainable development norms has already become a widespread practice on the real estate market in Romania. We already have office buildings with sophisticated systems that reduce energy consumption and increase the comfort of the occupants, buildings designed to achieve the maximum levels of sustainable certification, a bigger openness to green certifications by the developers of residential projects and the first sustainable factory. On the other hand, over 95pct of the buildings in the public sector and inaugurated before 2010 require renovations and improvements, so there is still much to be done", says Razvan Nica, managing director of BuildGreen, quoted in the release.BuildGreen has been involved so far in the sustainable certification of over 200 buildings and real estate projects, with a total area of over five million square meters and an investment value of over 8 billion euros.The company, founded in 2010 by Razvan Nica, has two offices, in Bucharest and Prague, and has been involved in real estate projects in 17 countries: Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, United Kingdom, Poland, Serbia, Slovakia, Spain, Romania, Russia and Hungary.

