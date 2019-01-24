Romania exports live animals worth 325.4 million euro, Jan.-Oct.2018

Romania exported live animals in the first ten months of 2018 worth 325.4 million euro, declining by 9.9 percent against the same period of last year, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

The imports of live animals decreased by 0.4 percent to 157.4 million euro. On this segment, a surplus of 168 million lei was recorded.In the first ten months of 2018, the FOB (Freight on Board) exports stood at 57.19 billion euro, up 9.2 percent year-on-year, while the CIF (Cost, Insurance and Freight) imports amounted to 69.03 billion euro (plus 10.3 percent).