Romania, first country in Eastern Europe where Commoditrader digital platform is launched

Romanian producers and traders in the agricultural sector have at their disposal, starting Wednesday, the Commoditrader digital platform, which allows them to trade and manage the transport of agricultural commodities digitally.

According to a statement, the Danish Commoditrader app offers customers the opportunity to compare prices and other contract terms in agricultural markets, both in Romania and abroad, thus increasing the bargaining power of farmers and giving traders easier access to the marketplace, say the representatives of the platform.

Romania is the first country in Eastern Europe to launch this platform.

"We chose Romania because it is a fast-developing market, with open-minded people, ready for change - something we consider as a key-aspect in opening up to new transaction means. Romania is also one of the largest grain producers in Europe, although the structure of the trade needs optimization in order to give the Romanian farmers better access to the marketplace, and is therefore one of the most important priorities of our business," says Ida Boesen, co-founder of Commoditrader.

Romania has a share of 53.4pct of agricultural land of its entire territory and, although it owns one third of the farms in the European Union, far more than any other EU member state, it has only 4pct of the total agricultural production in the region, according to Eurostat, based on data from 2016. The export of agricultural commodities in 2017, in the EU, was 9pct of the total exports from Romania and 14.4pct from the countries outside the EU.

The Commoditrader can be used free of charge, according to the representatives of the application.