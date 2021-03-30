Romania had 5.128 mln pensioners at end-2020; average monthly pension - 1,500 lei

The average number of pensioners registered in Romania in 2020 is 5.128 million people, down by 29,000 compared to the previous year, and the average monthly pension was 1,500 lei, up by 16.1%, from year to year, show the data of the National Institute of Statistics (INS), published on Tuesday, as reported by AGERPRES.

According to the INS, the average number of state social insurance pensioners was 4.675 million people, up 3,000 people from the previous year.

The average state social insurance pension was 1,450 lei, and the ratio between the average net nominal state social insurance pension for the age limit with full contribution period (excluding tax and social health insurance contribution) and the average earnings net was 52.0% (compared to 48.4% in the previous year).

Compared to the previous year, the average number of pensioners decreased by 29,000 people, and that of the category belonging to the state social insurance increased by 3,000. The average monthly pension and the average state social insurance pension increased compared to the same year, by 16.1% and 16.3%, respectively.