Romania has a Scientific and Ethics Council in Artificial Intelligence

Romania has, starting Wednesday, a Scientific and Ethical Council in Artificial Intelligence, consultative, under the coordination of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization (MCID), a forum of renowned specialists who can offer their expertise for the benefit of the Government, for the development of the field of AI in our country.

According to a press release of MCID, the members, 50% women, approximately one third from the diaspora, have diverse experience, from senior researchers and founders of top foreign institutions to researchers with a career in full development, who "assert themselves and build" the AI environment in Romania and globally.

"We have specialists in the Romanian diaspora from universities such as Stanford, UC Berkley, Cambridge, as well as from Romanian universities, involved in research at the highest level. There is a predominant focus on the academic and research area and we intend to grow this Council and with members of the business environment in the research area. We will continue the operationalization of the other structures approved last weeks, such as the AI Education Council, the AI Committee, we continue the collaboration with the Presidential Administration for the realization of Romania's AI strategy", declared the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization, Sebastian Burduja, quoted in the press release.

The Scientific and Ethics Council in AI offers advice on the responsible and ethical use of AI to the Government of Romania and national authorities. The Council works closely with the other recently created structures, such as the Inter-institutional Commission for drawing up Romania's AI strategy, with the Romanian Hub for Artificial Intelligence, as well as with the other structures of the Romanian Artificial Intelligence Committee.

The members of the Scientific and Ethics Council in AI come with experience in research, development and implementation of technologies and the impact of AI on a global level.

"The council will focus on the creation and implementation of a safe and ethical environment for the field of AI in Romania, supporting decisions with proposals for appropriate regulations, as well as opinions on topics such as prejudice, data security, the use of AI in security and compliance with legislation, emphasizing on the protection of privacy rights, civil liberties, as well as fundamental rights", the cited source informs. AGERPRES