Romania has highlighted importance of the Black Sea from strategic perspective (DefMin)

Romania has highlighted, from a strategic perspective, the importance of the Black Sea region, in the current security context, Defence minister Angel Tilvar said in an interview for public broadcaster TVR Info.

He provided a non-committal answer when asked whether our country offered military aid to Ukraine.

"I think that, militarily, Romania, from a strategic perspective, has highlighted the importance of the Black Sea, in Vilnius [at the NATO Summit - ed.n], but not solely, in other formats as well, with everything that this means from a military standpoint, namely the fact that we are in a position to provide air policing, the fact that we are in a position to share with our other allies the level of know-how regarding the situation in the Black Sea. Let's not forget that Romania, having a special relationship with Moldova, is also interested in the security of this country," said the minister.

Angel Tilvar said that, as regards the support of Ukraine, the officials in our country have used the term "multidimensional support".

"I made clarifications at the right time regarding the way in which we provided support, in terms of their non-lethal equipment needs. For the rest, please allow me to be discreet regarding the provision [of military equipment - ed.n.]," minster Tilvar pointed out.

He specified that "careful communication" is needed in the military field.AGERPRES