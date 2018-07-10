'Romania Impreuna' movemenet launches website to combat fake news and rumours about this formation

'Romania Together Movement' / 'Miscarea Romania Impreuna' (RO+) founded by former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos has launched on Tuesday www.impreunapentruromania.ro, a website with information and opinions, that serves to fight against "fake news" and rumors that appeared about this formation.

"In the context in which manipulation has reached worrying heights, and the Governing Coalition directly or indirectly controls a large part of the Romanian TV stations and journals, we consider that a news website assumed by our political movement is necessary in order to combat fake news or rumors that keep pouring in about us. In the spirit of transparency and honesty, which characterize all our actions we tell you from the start that this is a website that belongs to 'Romania Together Movement' / 'Miscarea Romania Impreuna' (RO+). We are not hiding, we are not misleading anyone," reads an announcement published on the Facebook page of "Miscarea Romania Impreuna".According to the quoted source, this website will also put into context other relevant information for the citizens."This will be the place where you can learn everything we do, where we can meet in the country, on what TV shows you can watch and hear us. The website will not only reflect the life of RO+ and its founding members, but will put into context information from the country and the world, relevant to the citizens of this country - be they supporters of Miscarea Romania Impreuna or not - but also from Local Communities of the Platform Romania 100, which reflects everything we have been doing, on a civic level, for over one year, in almost 100 places in Romania", the quoted announcement further shows.