Romania - Israel Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation signed at Gov't headquarters

Minister of Communications Alexandru Petrescu and the head of Israel's National Cyber Directorate (INCD) Yigal Unna signed on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, a Memorandum of Understanding on cybersecurity cooperation.

Minister Alexandru Petrescu said on this occasion that the conclusion of this memorandum will indefinitely support the joint efforts of the two parties in the key area of cybersecurity.Today we stand together in the joint strategic approach for the digital transformation of our economies and societies and for preparing a future we all want to be fully cyber secure. The third edition of the Romania-Israel Forum on cybersecurity taking place these days in Bucharest confirms our privileged relationship with the State of Israel in this field too, and renders fully convergent our actions to promote a protected digital ecosystem in the context of the rapid adoption of global technology. We mark the success of this cooperation with the conclusion today of a Memorandum of Understanding that will indefinitely support the joint efforts of the two parties in the key area of cybersecurity, through exchange of information and expertise on policies and best practices in the field, enhancing institutional capacity through human resource training, along with the organization of working groups and operational cybersecurity tests, said the Communications Minister.He added that, in Israel, Romania has a partner with "exceptional competence in this field".In his turn, Yigal Unna said that the digital world is both a risk and an opportunity.The risk comes from new technologies that emerge in the world of computers, in artificial intelligence, in the technologies that generate new threats every day, but if we see ourselves as countries, as governments and people working together, we can counter these risks and threats to the benefit of both our societies and the business world. I believe that Romania and Israel have the right attitude and approaches to understand, at the level of high-ranking decision-makers, to act together and move in the right direction, said the INCD Director General.