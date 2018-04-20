Romania leads Switzerland 2-0 after day 1 of Fed Cup World Group playoff tie

Romania took a 2-0 lead over Switzerland in the Fed Cup World Group playoff tie after WTA No. 38 Irina-Camelia Begu breezed past world No. 66 Timea Bacsinszky, who seemed to not be fully over a lingering hand injury. Begu clinched a 6 - 4, 6 - 1 victory in the second rubber, at the Cluj-Napoca Multipurpose Hall.

Earlier in the day, world No. 1 Simona Halep had earned Romania the first point defeating Viktorija Golubic 6 - 3, 1 - 6, 6 - 1.On Sunday, according to the initial schedule, Simona Halep will face Timea Bacsinzky as of noon in the first singles match and Irina Begu will play Viktorija Golubic in the second match.In the doubles rubbers, Simona Halep and Irina Begu will face the pairing Patty Schnyder/Jil Teichman. However, Romania's non-playing captain Florin Segarceanu could still make changes in the team until one hour before the encounter.If it defeats Switzerland Romania will advance to the Fed Cup World Group I from where it was demoted in April 2016.In the Fed Cup meetings the two nations are so far tied at 3-3.