Romania might host Regional Center of Excellence of WHO Europe in Bucharest

Romania's Government cleared on Wednesday the Memorandum approving the establishment of the inter-institutional working group to set up in Bucharest a Center of Excellence of the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe.

"The document approves the establishment of an inter-institutional group, at the state secretary level or assimilated with this position, under the Heath Ministry, to put forth the proposal for the organisation and operation of a Center of Excellence as a body of WHO Europe," a press release of the Health Ministry informs, told Agerpres.

The working group will include representatives of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, the General Secretariat of the Government, the Autonomous State-Owned Company "Administration of State Heritage and Protocol" (RA-APPS) and the Public Health Department of the Presidential Administration.

Moreover, the meetings of the working group can also be attended by representatives of the Finance Ministry.

According to the quoted source, the setting up of the Regional Center of Excellence in Romania is part of the WHO Europe initiative dedicated to asses the impact of behavioral and cultural elements on health.

The initiative aims to:

* support the interested countries, as well as the regional and under-regional structures, to identify opportunities to adopt and create good practices in promoting a culture of health;

* produce a compendium of good practices to make policies, processes, procedures and regulations culturally appropriate, people-centred and user-friendly, with a particular focus on including patient experience information in policy development;

* establish a resource center for emerging research on behavioral and cultural factors affecting the behavior regarding health.