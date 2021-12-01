Romania National Day/Iohannis:It's time for measurable results and far too long delayed reforms

President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that Romania's government formula is "atypical" and stressed that the political class has the responsibility and the obligation to regain the citizens' trust through actions and fulfilled promises.

"We need to be aware that the pandemic has triggered not only a deep health crisis, but also a crisis of confidence, as the waves of fake news and disinformation further strained the social climate, many a time even endangering human lives and dignity. Faced with these toxic currents, we must react. At the same time, the events of the last few months have deepened the feeling of distrust in the political class, which is why the political class as a whole has not only the responsibility, but also the obligation to regain the citizens' trust through actions and fulfilled promises and not through declarations of intent, which can no longer convince. It's time for measurable results and reforms that have been delayed far too long. Today we have an atypical solution for the country's government, for getting Romania out of an unprecedented hardship. But this solution represents at the same time an opportunity for politicians to prove that they have the maturity to put the interest of Romanians in the first place, even at the price of difficult personal and doctrinal compromises," said the head of the state at the reception offered at the Cotroceni Palace on the occasion of Romania National Day.

Iohannis stressed that consensus is needed not only at a declarative level, but also through concrete actions so that there is progress and prosperity for people.

"We must never forget that our fundamental objective is to ensure Romania's democratic and European future, the stability and proper functioning of the state. Only with political will will we be able to build consensus, not only declaratively, but also through concrete actions capable of generating progress and prosperity for the people. I am optimistic that things will work out and that the results will not be long in coming," said Klaus Iohannis.

He also stressed that the COVID-19 pandemic will end at some point and Romania will have to be prepared by then to recover the still very large gaps that separate it from Western European countries.

"A strong, healthy and sustainable society is built through joint efforts, through work and sacrifice, by putting the public agenda at the forefront. It is important that we all learn from the lessons of the past so that we can better guide our present actions. Let us be aware that together, united on the same side of the barricade, we will be able to overcome these crises and regain the balance in our society," the President added.

Klaus Iohannis also stressed the importance of solidarity.

"Today, as we celebrate 103 years since the Greater Union, the lesson of solidarity is more vivid and present than ever. History has shown us countless times that if we stay united we can adjust to any realities and tendencies and that it depends on our will, as a nation, to successfully overcome all challenges. Like in so many other defining moments of our past, today we still have the necessary resources, the right tools and the will to succeed, therefore I urge you to look to the future with hope! To all Romanians, wherever you are today, I wish you 'Many happy returns!' and good health! Many happy returns, Romania!," concluded President Iohannis.

AGERPRES