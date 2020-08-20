Romania ranks 1st in EU by increase in construction works in June

The construction sector increased in Romania by 6.9 per cent in June 2020 against the same month last year, which is the largest increase among the EU member states, according to data released on Thursday by Eurostat.

June is the second consecutive month when Romania is a leader in the EU in the increase in construction worksOtherwise, in June 2020 compared with June 2019, production in construction decreased by 5.9% in the euro area and by 5.8% in the EU.Increases were observed in Romania (+6.9%), Germany (+1.4%), Finland (+1.2%) and the Netherlands (+0.8%).In June 2020, against the previous month, the seasonally adjusted production in the construction sector rose by 4.0% in the euro area and by 2.9% in the EU, due to an increase by 12 per cent in France.Romania is among the Member states where construction works dropped month-on-month by 4.8 per cent, alongside Slovenia (7.1%), Sweden (-6.6%) and Slovakia (-4.9%).According to data presented before by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Romania recorded an increase in the total volume of construction work by 8%, gross series, and by 10.3 per cent, as adjusted series, in June 2020 against June 2019. Also, the official statistics shows an increase in total construction works, gross series, of 3.2 per cent, in June 2020 against May. On the other hand, construction workds dropped 4.8 per cent as adjusted series, depending on the number of business days and seasonality.