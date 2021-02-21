Romania readies Covid medical assistance mission to Republic of Slovakia

A team of 5 doctors and 9 nurses accompanied by two representatives of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU) will travel to Bratislava for a 21-day mission to help the Slovakian medical authorities fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the government said in a release on Sunday.

"Romania responds to the request for international assistance from the Slovakian authorities. This response represents the concrete solution of the European Union's solidarity with the member states. The Slovakian medical authorities now need help more than ever, and our message is simple - 'the Slovakian health workers must not be left alone in this lopsided fight against this invisible enemy; you are not alone," the cited release reads.

In the context of support for efforts to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and following the activation of the European Civil Protection Mechanism - as per the request received by the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, in its capacity as national point of contact, from the European Commission's Emergency Response Coordination Center (ERCC) - the Romanian government is ready to provide assistance to the Slovak Republic by dispatching a medical team specializing in anesthesia and intensive care, the source states.

Both the medical team put together by the Department for Emergency Situations and the two IGSU representatives who will provide support for the smooth unfolding of the mission, including liaison with the Slovakian authorities, will set off as soon as the Slovak Health Ministry accepts Romania's offer, the Executive said.

The action is funded by the European Commission through the Emergency Support Instrument.