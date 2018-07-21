Romania recorded smallest prices for energy in the region on Saturday

The price for electrical energy recorded on the Romanian Power Exchange was the smallest among the countries with which Romania is connected, according to an announcement made by the market operator OPCOM.

Thus, the price on the Spot Market (Futures Market) in Romania recorded an average of 43.7 euro per MWh for the entire day.By comparison, the price recorded on the Hungarian Market stood at 50.8 euro per MWh, in Slovakia - 50.4 euro per MWH and in the Czech Republic 50.4 euro per MWh.In the peak hours, in terms of consumption (9.00 am - 8 pm), the gap was even higher. While in Romania the price during this intervalpan was 43.3 euro per MWh, in Hungary was 53.2 euro and in Slovakia and the Czech Republic 52.4 euro.