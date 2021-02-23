Romania records 164 cases of new SARS-CoV-2 infection UK variant

As many as 164 cases of the new SARS-Cov-2 infection UK variant B.1.1.7 lineage have so far been confirmed in Romania, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health (MS) released on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Health was informed, today, by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) - National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases (CNSCBT) that, in Romania, 164 cases of with SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7 lineage UK variant infection have been so far confirmed," according to MS.

The confirmed cases were recorded in Bucharest City (92), and the counties of Timis (11), Cluj (9), Ilfov (6), Suceava (8), Botosani (5), Valcea (4), Galati (4), Caras-Severin (2 ), Arges (2), Gorj (2), Covasna (9) and one case each in the counties of Giurgiu, Constanta, Mures, Hunedoara, Vrancea, Vaslui, Prahova, Braila, Bihor, and Dolj.The confirmed cases come from a total of 499 sequencings that have been reported so far to the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases.