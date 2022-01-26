 
     
Romania records 34,225 new COVID cases in past 24 hours

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
covid coronavirus

A record number of 34,255 new cases of persons infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the past 24 hours and 94 deaths have also been reported, informed on Wednesday, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS).

It is the absolute record number of infections since the beginning of pandemic in Romania.

The previous record was of 19,685 cases, recorded Tuesday - January 25.

"The existing data at the level of the National Centre for Response Coordination and Management (CNCCI) as of January 26, 10:00 hrs, EET, within the past 24 hours, 34,225 cases of SARS-CoV-2 positive people were recorded. Also, 49 deaths were reported," according to GCS.

