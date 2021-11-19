Romania registers 516 active outbreaks of African swine fever (ASF), 33 less than the previous week, according to data published by the National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), agerpres reports.

Of the total outbreaks that were active on Thursday, November 18, 17 were in commercial holdings and two in commercial A-type holdings. A total of 310,415 pigs were affected in active outbreaks.

On the other hand, in the last week 59 outbreaks of African swine fever were extinguished from households, but another 26 new outbreaks of ASF were registered, most in Sibiu County - 8, Gorj and Ialomita - 3 and two each in Alba, Bihor, Ilfov and Satu Mare counties.According to ANSVSA data, from 2019 until now, 3,819 outbreaks of African swine fever have been extinguished, out of a total of 4,335 confirmed during the mentioned period at national level.Since the first signaling of the presence of ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017 and until now, 5,945 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties.In accordance with European provisions, wild boar cases shall be extinguished at least two years after their occurrence.