Romania registers 532 outbreaks of African swine fever in 243 localities from 27 counties

Romania is currently registering 532 outbreaks of African swine fever, active in 243 localities from 27 counties (out of 41) announced on Wednesday the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA).

According to the cited source, five outbreaks of African swine fever are on commercial farms and two outbreaks on type A farms. In 11 counties, only cases in boars were diagnosed.

The most active outbreaks of ASF are recorded in the counties of Teleorman (205 outbreaks in population households / 539 cases in boars), Olt (71/11), Giurgiu (61/306) and Gorj (56/91), all southern counties. The counties with the most outbreaks in boars are: northwestern Satu-Mare - 226 cases, southeastern Calarasi and Ialomita - 182 cases and northeastern Botosani - 102.

Since the first report of the presence of the African swine fever virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017, until now, as many as 652,149 pigs affected by the disease have been eliminated and 3,353 cases have been diagnosed in boars. Also, 2,545 outbreaks were extinguished.