Romania reports 176 of COVID-19 Omicron cases, July 4 - 10

Romania's National Public Health Institute (INSP) said on Tuesday that in the July 4 -10 week, 176 cases of COVID-19 with the Omicron variant were confirmed in Romania.

According to INSP, as of July 10, 6,440 cases of infections with the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 were confirmed. Of these, the BA.2 sub-variant (45%) was detected in 2,845 cases.

The BA.2 sub-variant (45%) was detected in 2,924 cases, including 79 in the week July 4-10. Between July 4 and 10, the BA.4 sub-variant was detected in three cases, and the BA.5 sub-variant was detected in 80 cases. To date, the BA.5 sub-variant (2%) has been detected in 138 cases.

As of July 10, 14,766 sequencers were reported, including 176 in the week of July 4-10.

The 176 sequencers were reported by INSP (93), the Matei Bals Institute (68), and INCDMM Cantacuzino (15).

According to INSP, as of July 10, the confirmation rate of worrying variants was 96%. AGERPRES