Romania reports lowest meat prices in EU in 2019 as well

The lowest price levels for meat in the European Union (EU) in 2019 were recorded in Romania, 37.3% below the EU average, according to data published on Tuesday by Eurostat.

Regarding Romania, the situation in 2019 is identical to the one reported in 2018.Other member states with low meat prices are Poland (36.7% below the EU average), Bulgaria (33.8% below the EU average) and Lithuania (29.9% below the EU average).In contrast, the highest meat prices in the EU in 2019 were in Austria, 45% above the EU average price, Luxembourg (41%), France (31%) and the Netherlands (27%).Regarding Romania, data previously published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show that the weight of animals and poultry for slaughter for consumption increased in 2019 by 7.8% in sheep and goats and by 7.5% in poultry, it but decreased by 7.5% in pigs and 4.8% in cattle.In the first quarter of 2020, Romania imported 118,525 tonnes of meat and edible organs, up 7.4% from the same period in 2019, and the value of such imports increased by 43%, to 257. 35 million euros, according to data with the Ministry of Agriculture.On the other hand, exports of meat and edible organs January - March 2020 were 4.2 times lower than imports, just 27,691 tonnes. The value of exports of such products was 53.69 million euros, slightly lower than in the same period of 2019, when it amounted to 54.14 million euros.