Romania reports negative natural population growth in August 2021 (statistics)

Natural population growth in Romania remains negative, with minus 2,456 persons in August 2021 and minus 7,968 persons in August 2020, data published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) show.

According to INS, the number of live births was higher by 3,027, while the number of people who died was lower by 2,485. By the main causes of death, there were 1,174 fewer deaths due to diseases of the circulatory system, 206 fewer with the main cause of tumors and 1,024 fewer due to respiratory diseases.

At the same time, the number of children under the age of one who died was 15 times lower in August 2021 than in August 2020.

Official data show that in August 2021, 10,512 people (5,523 men and 4,989 women) died in urban areas, and 10,276 people (5,383 men and 4,893 women) died in the countryside. Against the same month of 2020, the number of people who died decreased by 1,239 people (782 men and 457 women) in urban areas, and by 1,246 people (858 men and 388 women) in the countryside.

The number of marriages was up 5,242, and 376 more divorces were pronounced by final court rulings and under Law 202/2010.

In August 2021, 18,332 children were born, 1,880 more than in July 2021.

At the same time, the number of reported deaths was 20,788, in August compared with July, out of which 10,906 men and 9,882 women, with 240 deaths (99 men and 141 women) less. In addition, the number of deaths of children under one year of age was 87, up 13 from July 2021.

By the main cause of death, most people died in August 2021 due to circulatory diseases and disorders (11,274 people, 54.2% of deaths recorded in August 2021), and tumors (3,981 people, 19.2%). In the first seven months of 2021 respiratory diseases and disorders made up the second leading cause of death, whereas in May 2021 they were the third leading cause of death (1,617 people in August 2021, representing 7.8% of all deaths registered).

Regarding the number of marriages, in August 2021, 20,256 such events were recorded, up 2,117 on a monthly basis. The number of divorces by final court rulings and under Law no. 202/2010 was 2,059 in August 2021, up 111 on a monthly basis, Agerpres informs.