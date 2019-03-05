Romania, Republic of Moldova sign partnership agreement on modernization of customs offices

Romania and the Republic of Moldova have signed a partnership agreement for the rehabilitation and modernization of the customs offices alongside the border between the two countries, in a project estimated to be worth 10 million euro, reads a release of the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

The signatories of the document are ANAF head Mihaela Triculescu and head of the Customs Service of the Republic of Moldova Vitalie Vrabie.The partnership agreement aims at implementing the project "Rehabilitation and modernization of customs offices alongside the border between Romania and Moldova, namely the customs offices of Albita - Leuseni, Sculeni - Sculeni and Giurgiulesti - Giurgiulesti," financed under the Joint Operational Program Romania - 2020 - Thematic Objective 8 - Common issues in the safety and security field.The main purpose of the project is to facilitate the cross-border traffic of persons and goods by increasing the efficiency of the customs control operations at the external border of the European Union (EU) and the development of the bilateral customs cooperation between Romania and Moldova.The main activities foresee the making of investments for the customs offices in Albita - Leuseni, Sculeni - Sculeni and Giurgiulesti - Giurgiulesti for both the Romanian and Moldovan side respectively: rehabilitation and modernization of the buildings inside the customs points, upgrading and expanding the road and control infrastructure (internal runways, scanning platform, radiological protection wall, training area), as well as expanding and modernizing specialized customs control equipment and monitoring and surveillance systems.The estimated budget of the project is 10 million euro, distributed equally between the two authorities, with a co-financing rate of 35.72 per cent of the total estimated budget of the project.