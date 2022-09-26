Romania requests EIB for co-financing of 4 billion euros for investments in health and transport

Romania has officially requested the European Investment Bank for co-financing of 4 billion euros needed to ensure the implementation of some investments in the transport and health sectors, financed through the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience and SOP (Structural Operational Programme) 2021 - 2027, informs a press release from the Ministry of Finance, sent to AGERPRES.

Finance Minister Adrian Caciu had a meeting with Christian Kettel Thomsen, vice-president of the European Investment Bank, on Monday. On this occasion, he handed to the representative of the EIB Romania's request for repayable financial assistance from the EIB of up to 4 billion euros, necessary in the coming years to ensure the implementation, in good conditions, of some investments in the transport and health sectors, financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and SOP 2021 - 2027.

"Over time, the support given to Romania by the EIB Group has been consistent and well balanced, oriented towards both the public and the private sector. The willingness of the Bank to provide Romania, along with expertise, and substantial financial support for the transport and health infrastructure strengthens the EIB's role as a key partner of the Romanian authorities in accelerating the implementation of investments with a multiplier role in the economy and in capitalizing on the funds made available by the European Commission," Adrian Caciu highlighted.

According to the vice president of the EIB, the investments from the Recovery and Resilience Funds, Europe's response to COVID, offer a once in a generation opportunity.

The European Investment Bank welcomes the official request to support large-scale investments in health and transport in Romania in the coming years and to further strengthen cooperation with Romanian partners when examining, planning and financing individual schemes, said Christian Kettel Thomsen.

The loans granted by EIB to Romania since 1991 exceed 16 billion euros.