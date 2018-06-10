Romania's April 2018 population growth negative at 8,910 persons

Romania's population recorded a negative growth in April 2018 compared to March 2018, given that the number of deaths was higher by 8,910 than the one of births, according to a release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the quoted source, in April 2018 compared to April 2017, the number of births was lower by 1,988, while the number of persons who died was higher by 211 in the reference period.In this context, the population recorded a negative growth both in April 2018 (-8.910 persons) and April 2017 (-6.711 people).Moreover, the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year was lower by 19 in April 2018 against the number recorded in the same period of 2017.In respect to marriages, their number increased by 1,165 against April 2017, while the number of divorces formally pronounced under final court rulings and in accordance with the Law No.202/2010 was lower by 101.In April 2018 compared to March 2018, a number of 12,709 children were born (by 976 less) and the number of persons whose deaths were recorded in this period stood at 21,619, by 3,620 less.Furthermore, the number of deaths among infants aged less than one year registered in April 2018 stood at 94, increasing by 2 compared to March 2018.In April 2018, 10,791 marriages were recorded at the registrar's offices, increasing by 4,613 than in the previous month. In addition, the number of divorces formally pronounced under final court rulings and in accordance with the Law No.202/2010 stood at 2,577, declining by 228 from March 2018.