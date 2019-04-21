Romania's Cadantu advances to Kunming Open women's singles round of 16

Romanian tennis player Alexandra Cadantu qualified for the round of 16 at the WTA 125K Series tournament - Kunming Open in Anning (China), with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after a remarkable victory against Chinese Shuai Peng (5th seed), with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

The Romanian tennis player (aged 28, WTA's 235th), former world's 59th, managed to defeat Peng (aged 33, WTA's 120th), former world's 14th, after two hours and 36 minutes.Cadantu secured a cheque worth 2,000 US dollars and 15 WTA points, following to face off the winner between Russian Olga Doroshina and Japanese Miharu Imanishi.Andreea Rosca (aged 20, WTA's 245th) is also included on the main draw of Kunming Open and she is to play in the first round against Chinese Fang Ying Xun (aged 24, WTA's 219th).In women's double, Cadantu pairs up with Uzbekistan's Sabina Sharipova, while Rosca plays alongside China's Shilin Xu.