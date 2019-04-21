 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Cadantu advances to Kunming Open women's singles round of 16

www.agerpres.ro
Alexandra Cadanțu

Romanian tennis player Alexandra Cadantu qualified for the round of 16 at the WTA 125K Series tournament - Kunming Open in Anning (China), with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars, after a remarkable victory against Chinese Shuai Peng (5th seed), with a score of 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.


The Romanian tennis player (aged 28, WTA's 235th), former world's 59th, managed to defeat Peng (aged 33, WTA's 120th), former world's 14th, after two hours and 36 minutes.

Cadantu secured a cheque worth 2,000 US dollars and 15 WTA points, following to face off the winner between Russian Olga Doroshina and Japanese Miharu Imanishi.

Andreea Rosca (aged 20, WTA's 245th) is also included on the main draw of Kunming Open and she is to play in the first round against Chinese Fang Ying Xun (aged 24, WTA's 219th).

In women's double, Cadantu pairs up with Uzbekistan's Sabina Sharipova, while Rosca plays alongside China's Shilin Xu.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.