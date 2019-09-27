Romania's Chief of Defence Staff, US Marine Corps commandant discuss Black Sea security

Romania's Chief of the Defence Staff (SMA), General Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca on Thursday met Commandant of the United States Marine Corps David H. Berger, according to a press statement released by SMA on Friday.

According to SMA, the meeting, which took place at the Washington Command, also x-rayed the security context in the Black Sea region."The SMA chief thanked for the benefits obtained from the presence of the US marine corps in the Black Sea Rotation Force and reiterated the relevance of the presence of such forces in the Black Sea region. At the same time, General Ciuca underlined their contribution to the improvement of specific techniques and procedures by Romanian marine infantrymen as part of bilateral exercises, which secures consistency in achieving the newly established capability, the Marine Infantry Regiment in the composition of the Romanian Navy."Ciuca's visit to the US also included meetings with commander of the United States Special Operations Command General Richard D. Clarke and also with Commander of the United States Central Command General Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.