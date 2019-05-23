 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Cirstea advances to semis of WTA tournament in Nurnberg

www.digisport.ro
Sorana Cîrstea

Romania's tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Thursday for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Nurnberg (Germany), with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating in three sets Serbian Nina Stojanovic, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea (aged 29, WTA's 93rd) managed to defeat her opponent (WTA's 247th) after two hours and 8 minutes. The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 9,274 euro and 110 WTA points.

In the semis, Cirstea will face off the winner of the event between main seed Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (WTA's 39th) and German Anna-Lena Friedsam (WTA's 523rd).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.