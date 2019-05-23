Romania's Cirstea advances to semis of WTA tournament in Nurnberg

Romania's tennis player Sorana Cirstea qualified on Thursday for the semifinals of the WTA tournament in Nurnberg (Germany), with prizes worth 250,000 US dollars, after defeating in three sets Serbian Nina Stojanovic, with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Sorana Cirstea (aged 29, WTA's 93rd) managed to defeat her opponent (WTA's 247th) after two hours and 8 minutes. The Romanian national secured a cheque worth 9,274 euro and 110 WTA points.

In the semis, Cirstea will face off the winner of the event between main seed Kazakh Yulia Putintseva (WTA's 39th) and German Anna-Lena Friedsam (WTA's 523rd).