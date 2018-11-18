Romania's coal production declines 11.1pct in first nine months of 2018, imports advance 9.8pct

Romania's net coal production in the first nine months of the year totalled 3.097 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), down 11.1 percent (386,100 toe) from the same period last year, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the reference period, Romania imported 428,700 toe of net coal, by 38,400 toe (9.8 percent) more than the imported coal in January - September 2017.

Under the country's draft energy strategy posted on the Energy Ministry's website, Romania has total reserves of 690 million tonnes (124 million toe) of lignite of which deposits currently under exploitation stand at 290 million tonnes (52 million toe). At an average consumption of resources of 4.5 million toe/per year, the supply of lignite covers 28 years if in the next 25 years consumption holds steady and no new lignite reserves are exploited.

The known reserves of pit coal in Romania amount to 232 million tonnes (85 million toe) of which 83 million tonnes are in exploited areas. At an average consumption of the reserves of 0.3 million toe/per year, the supply of pit coal covers 104 years, but exploiting this primary energy resource depends on the economic feasibility of the exploitations.