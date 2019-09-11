Romania's Copil advances to round of 16 at Istanbul Challenger Men

Romania's Marius Copil qualified on Wednesday for the round of 16 at the challenger tournament in Istanbul - Istanbul Challenger Men, with prizes worth 81,240 US dollars, after defeating French Rayane Roumane, with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Copil (aged 28, ATP's 93rd), 3rd seed of the tennis tournament, managed to win the event after almost two hours (one hour and 56 minutes), thus defeating his 19-year-old opponent, ATP's 446th.

Marius Copil secured a cheque worth 1,290 US dollars and 8 ATP points. In the round of 16, he is to face off Slovenian Blaz Kavcic, who benefited from Romanian Filip Jianu's abandon.

Copil and Kavcic (aged 32, ATP's 226th) met twice so far, each of them scoring a victory. The Slovenian won in 2013 in the first round in Bastad with a score of 6-4, 6-1, whereas the Romanian national defeated Kavcic in 2018, in the round of 16 in Sofia, with a score of 6-2, 6-2.