 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Copil advances to round of 16 at Istanbul Challenger Men

Marius Copil

Romania's Marius Copil qualified on Wednesday for the round of 16 at the challenger tournament in Istanbul - Istanbul Challenger Men, with prizes worth 81,240 US dollars, after defeating French Rayane Roumane, with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Copil (aged 28, ATP's 93rd), 3rd seed of the tennis tournament, managed to win the event after almost two hours (one hour and 56 minutes), thus defeating his 19-year-old opponent, ATP's 446th.

Marius Copil secured a cheque worth 1,290 US dollars and 8 ATP points. In the round of 16, he is to face off Slovenian Blaz Kavcic, who benefited from Romanian Filip Jianu's abandon.

Copil and Kavcic (aged 32, ATP's 226th) met twice so far, each of them scoring a victory. The Slovenian won in 2013 in the first round in Bastad with a score of 6-4, 6-1, whereas the Romanian national defeated Kavcic in 2018, in the round of 16 in Sofia, with a score of 6-2, 6-2.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.