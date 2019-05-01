Romania's forex reserves advance to 33.69 bln euro this April

The forex reserves of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) were 5.18 pct up this April, to 33.69 billion euro, from 32.03 billion euro at the end of March 2019, while Romania's gold stock remained unchanged at 103.7 tonnes worth 3.820 billion euro, as per the current international prices, the central bank announced in a release.

Inflows recorded in April amounted to 3.522 billion euro representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, inflows into the Ministry of Public Finance's accounts (including the 3 bn euro raised through an issue of eurobonds), other.

Outflows stood at 1.862 billion euro, representing changes in the foreign exchange reserve requirements of the credit institutions, interest and principal payments on foreign currency public debt, other.

Romania' international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) as of April 30, 2019 stood at 37.510 billion euro, compared with 35.865 billion euro as of March 31, 2019.

Payments due this May on the public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency denominated debt amount to roughly 1.186 billion euro.