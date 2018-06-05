Romania's Halep qualifies for Roland Garros semis

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, world number one, qualified on Wednesday for the semis of the Roland Garros tournament, the second Grand Slam of the year, after defeating German Angelique Kerber, 12th seed, with a score of 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-2.

Halep (aged 26), last year's finalist and in 2014, managed to defeat her opponent after two hours and 14 minutes.

Halep secured a cheque worth 560,000 euro and 780 WTA points, and in the semifinals she is to face off Spain's Garbine Muguruza, who defeated Russian Maria Sharapova in another quarter-final, with a score of 6-2, 6-1.